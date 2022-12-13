Aquinnah: Make your own wrapping paper, Holiday Craft Market, and Gloria Burkin paintings

This is one of the worst things I have ever had to write in the column, we have lost a young, kind soul. Riley Ignacio-Cameron died in a car accident over the weekend in Maine, where he was attending Maine Maritime. Riley, son of Ona Ignacio and Ben Cameron, brother to Skyler Ignacio-Cameron, grandson of Bruce and Amera Ignacio, nephew to Amera Ignacio and Todd Vanderhoop, great-nephew to Berta and Vern Welch and Carla Cuch and cousin to too many to list here. He was 20 years old, and he had started at Maine Maritime this fall, finding something that he loved to do after taking a gap year. There is not a dry eye in town, we are all sick about this. David and Saskia Vanderhoop have kept the fire going at their house to honor Riley. Riley had a wonderful smile and a sweet way about him. He loved his family and was comfortable with who he was, which is not always the case in one so young. He leaves behind all of the aforementioned family and many more besides and a great, gaping hole that we have no idea how to fill.

Pam Glavin has put Carl’s tree up at his gravesite. Come by and visit with Carl, make a wish and/or promise to do a good deed for someone in the spirit of the season. Pam keeps the tree up through the winter, so you can go multiple times, and Carl is always there to listen.

This Saturday, Dec. 17, come to the library between noon and 3 pm to make your own wrapping paper. All materials will be provided. No registration required. Open to all ages with adult supervision required for children under 12 years old. Also on Saturday, from 12:30 to 3:30 pm, there will be a holiday crafting workshop led by Gabbi Camilleri at the Aquinnah Town Hall to create some fun gifts, ornaments, and cards. The focus will be making beeswax food wraps, sea candles, shell ornaments, beach in a jar and cards with torn paper and decoupage. All materials will be provided and there is no registration required. Open to all ages with adult supervision required for children under 12 years old. The next meeting of the library book group will be on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 3 pm to discuss “The Beadworkers” by Beth Piatote. Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register.

There will be a Holiday Craft Market at the Wampanoag Community Center, on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 5:30 pm featuring wonderful crafts made by Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribal Youth, who are fundraising for their winter field trip.

Gloria Burkin, perhaps better known in Aquinnah as mother of Jennifer Burkin, will be exhibiting her oil paintings at the film center, from Dec. 5 to Jan. 1, in a show called “Coming Back into the Light”. A reception will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 1 to 3 pm.

The Friends of West Tisbury Library are having a holiday book sale in the West Tisbury Library Community Room on Sunday, Dec. 18, from noon to 4 pm, Monday, Dec. 19, and Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 11 am to 3 pm.

Lizzo won a people’s choice award last week and brought many female activists on stage with her and told the world a little about who they are and what they do. Among them was Chappaquiddick Wampanoag Kara Roselle Smith, who is an activist for her Tribe. Keep fighting the good fight Kara! Happy birthday to Jesse Hayes, who celebrates on Dec. 16, and Happy birthday to Matahquhs Vanderhoop, who turned seven on Dec. 8! Time is flying by.