Chilmark: Menemsha is festively decorated, and Katie Carroll is busy preparing gifts

When one of us suffers a tragedy, we pull together. To the wide circle of family and friends mourning the death of Riley Ignacio-Cameron, a 20-year-old resident of Aquinnah, and student at Maine Maritime Academy, in a car accident this past weekend; I stand by, holding you in the light and wishing I could lift you from the pain.

This morning I received a phone call from Pam Glavin, reminding me of an opportunity to make a commitment to do something for someone else. In memory of her husband, Carl Widdiss, a man always ready to lend a hand, she erected a blessing tree at his gravesite in Aquinnah. The cemetery is off Rose Meadow Way, which is off of State Road, after the town hall and library and before you get to the lighthouse. She asks the community to help decorate it with ornaments and a promise to do something kind or helpful. I need to send apologies and correct an error I made last week. It was Rabbi Lori Shaller who spoke so beautifully at the Offering of Music and Light and remembrance of Lia Kahler last Sunday and not Rabbi Caryn Broitman.

Coming home in the dark from the library and Pathways is a treat this time of year. The neighborhood that is Menemsha Crossroads and Menemsha is festively decorated. I think Margaret Maida should win an award for her lights and decorations on Menemsha Crossroads. In Menemsha there is Wayne Iacono’s lobster pot tree and a spectacular and intricate Santa themed display by Deb Hancock and Patrick Echlin at the Hancock Real Estate office. From the road, through windows you can glimpse decorated trees and through tree trunks there are more light displays. I really enjoy the Jenkinson’s lights and wish I’d been around when “famous Fannie” had the diner. Don’t miss the Chilmark library’s Big Book Sale on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 10:30 am through Jan. 4.

For some of us, it is hard to make the time to take care of ourselves this time of year. In Chilmark, we are blessed that the Yoga barn offers a free community class every Friday at 5:30 pm and Cat Garfinkle will be teaching a Restorative workshop on Jan 7th, from 2 to 4:30 pm. For about 70 years, the Chilmark Volunteer Firefighter’s Association has sponsored a visit from Santa to kids aged newborn through 5th grade at the Chilmark Community Center. Santa’s elf, Katie Carroll is busy preparing gifts. If you are new to town, you can add your wee one to the list by emailing squidrow@vineyard.net. If you’d like to make a tax-deductible donation towards the cause, it would be appreciated. You can drop an envelope to P.O. Box 580 in Chilmark.

Officer Bill Fielder is eager to have the Chilmark department be the top donor in a non- perishable food, pet food and cleaning product drive on behalf of Island Food Pantry. Donations can be dropped by the station from now until February. Next time you are at the store, grab an extra item to donate. The Chilmark Church’s Holiday Flea Market at the Chilmark Community Center is this Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 am to 4 pm.

We are looking forward to seeing our favorite island vendors and their wares, enjoying a hot lunch, baked goods and buying holiday gifts. Church elves have collected boughs of holly, branches of pine, pine cones, bunches of berries, as well as bows, and garlands. This year the church is hosting, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 3 pm, a Make and Take Christmas Decoration workshop. Learn how we fashion fragrant pine and holly centerpieces to sell at the Christmas Flea church table and also make one to take home. You can bring your own Christmas container or select one from our box of supplies. All ages are welcome.

Wishing all moments of ease.