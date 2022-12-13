Court report: Dec. 5 to Dec. 12

Dec. 5

Shane A. Harthcock, Oak Bluffs; 41, in possession of Class B drug, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jordan Coyle, Edgartown; 19, vandalizing property, breaking and entering during daytime for felony and placing person in fear, trespassing, carrying a dangerous weapon: with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Peter J. Pate, West Tisbury; 46, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions of no abuse of alleged victim.

Benjamin J. Clay, Vineyard Haven; 25, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Dec. 7

Meirilucia Nunes, Oak Bluffs; 41, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Dec. 12

William S. Sanfilippo, Oak Bluffs; 58, violated abuse prevention order, breaking and entering for a misdemeanor, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial hearing.

Devin A. Mcgahee, Edgartown; 23, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Devin A. Mcgahee, Edgartown; 23, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.