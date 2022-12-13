Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game.

The results are as follows:

First, Roy Scheffer with an impressive 15/6 card (Grand Slam!) +163 card

Second, Tony Rezendes with an 11/5 + 86 card

Third, Suzanne Cioffi with 10/5 +83 card

Fourth, Mary Alice Russell with a 10/5 +39 card

Four people had 24-point hands, and there were a total of seven skunks (a game won by more than 31 points). We all enjoyed the laughs!

If you would like to check us out, please come on by the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday and join us. We start at 6 pm sharp. We always have food to share. We play six games against six different opponents!