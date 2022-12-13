Dogcharmer: Duncan wants all the attention

Hi Tom,

When you look at these pictures, it’s hard to believe that this dog can be so frustrating for me. He is good when we are here alone, but when guests come, he becomes so hard to manage. He wants to be the center of attention, and won’t leave people alone. I filled a hollow bone with meat today when a friend stopped by, and that occupied him for about a half-hour. For the next 1½ hours, he was stubborn, wouldn’t listen or stay off, and downright obnoxious! It adds so much stress to my life right now. I’m not sure what to do.

Looking forward to our session next Sunday.



Thank you,

Sue

Dear Sue,

Some dogs are like politicians, always wanting to be the center of attention. So when you have the audacity to invite a guest and pay attention to that guest, Duncan feels the need to compete for the attention, and at 95 pounds (with the potential stubbornness of a Chesapeake Bay retriever), we’re talking about World Cup–level competitive intensity.

Having met Duncan and experienced his pushy persistence, I suggest the following. When your guest is at the door, with Duncan also at the door, standing on his hind legs, tell the guest to wait a second as you lure Duncan a few feet away from the door with a great treat, to a spot where he can be tied down, unable to reach and jump all over the entering guest. Then give him a “special” toy, like a Kong with peanut butter or hollow marrowbone with meat wedged in the middle to enjoy, while you and your guest relax. When Duncan appears calm, he can be released and introduced to the guest.

Then, where feasible, the guest has him sit for a small treat. If after sitting for the treat, Duncan proceeds to become overbearing with the guest, he immediately gets lured away to another tie-down, in the loop of activity, again with a redirecting special toy. So as to allow for you and your guests to enjoy the visitations, Duncan will need to be physically restrained from harassing you and your guests until, with proper training, he develops the manners necessary to be a cooperative gentleman. Sue, keep the faith. I’ve met my share of dogs like Duncan, and sooner than later he will come to appreciate the benefits of being a cooperative gentleman.

Dogcharmer Tom

