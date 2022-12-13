Hooked on the holidays

1 of 6

There’s nothing quite like the smell of a real Christmas tree when you walk into the house to get the ol’ nostalgic holiday juices flowing. If you are looking to spruce things up this year, there are a few tips worth thinking about.

Before you venture out to buy that dream tree, the first thing to do is determine where you want to display it. Then get out that measuring tape to figure out the height and width of the space. Kathie Case in customer service at Donaroma’s in Edgartown says, “Usually people come in and think that the tree will fit, and then they get it into the house, and it takes up the whole room.” There should be about six to 12 inches of space between your topper and the ceiling … and remember, you will be putting the tree in a stand, so it will already be a few inches off the floor. Don’t forget that the tree has to fit through the door to get into the room in the first place.

With measurements in hand, you are now ready to proceed to choice. The Spruce website has a wealth of information about all the different types of trees: bit.ly/ChristmasSpruceMV. Generally, trees with shorter needles, such as a Fraser fir, are easier to decorate because there is some space between branches for the decorations. The Fraser’s hearty 1-inch needles are bright green and soft to the touch, but their branches are strong enough to bear the weight of heavier ornaments. As an added benefit, they tend to grow in near-perfect triangles, and are stunning from any angle.

This year, Morning Glory Farm just got in a new order of Fraser firs. Store manager Suzy Crowley says, “Most of the trees that come down here are from Canada, but these Fraser firs are from a small farmer, John Johnston of Parkman, Maine, who cuts them fresh for us a few days before we pick them up.”

Paul Mahoney, owner of Jardin Mahoney, says the Fraser fir typically lasts a little longer as far as needle retention goes. But the balsam fir is considered the more common one that you see everywhere. “It also tends to be a little bit more fragrant than the Fraser,” he says.

There are many more varieties, but these are the ones we typically see on the Island. No matter which one calls to you, make sure to walk around your selection from all sides to make sure it is equally filled in and does not have many sparse spots, and yet has enough space that the ornaments can hang straight. Overall, the needles should be bright and shiny, not dull or brown. The Gardening Etc. website (bit.ly/GardeningEtcChristmas) warns that if you notice any gray sections, it means the tree could be dehydrated and not that fresh. “If the tree is fresh, the needles should not break easily, and it should be hard to pull them off,” the website reads. You also want your tree to be heavy, since it means it has been freshly cut and still contains water.

Once selected, you need to get that baby home. Exposure on the roof rack of your car can cause damage, so it’s a good idea to wrap the tree in a blanket first for extra protection. As soon as you arrive home (if the seller hasn’t done so), saw a half-inch to 1 inch off the trunk so it will begin soaking up water right away. Mahoney suggests that the best thing you can do is put a fresh cut on the Christmas tree, which allows it to take up water. “If you don’t cut [the trunk], the sap tends to seal up on the bottom of the trunk, and slows the tree taking water,” Mahoney says. Making sure your tree is hydrated is the best way to keep it looking fresh. It may need multiple waterings for the first few days. Mahoney says if you don’t want to put the tree up right away, putting it outside in the shade in a bucket of water will do the trick.

Check to make sure the level never goes below the tree’s base. When setting it up inside, keep the tree away from heat sources — fireplaces, heater vents, wood stoves, radiators, sunny windows, and the like, as these will also dry your evergreen out quickly. Case also recommends putting a plastic bag or blanket underneath, so that when you are ready to take the tree away, you can pull it up over the tree and not get needles all over the place.

Now that your tree is safely installed — you’ve rearranged the furniture, pulled out the cherished family ornaments, tinsel, and lights — it’s time to get down to the fun part … decorating and putting the presents out.