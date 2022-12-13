The minne stands for love

1 of 3

This past Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, the Minnesingers choral group performed at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown for its 30th annual Holiday Show. For the first time all school year, the Minnesingers had the spotlight to themselves (the weekend prior they shared the PAC stage with the MVRHS concert band, big band, and orchestra). In front of the newly painted trompe-l’œil mural, the Minnesingers showed off their musical talent with a set featuring 1500s Latin church music, songs in French, and a choreographed rendition of the a cappella group Straight No Chaser’s “The Christmas Can-Can.”

The set and setting harked to the origin of the Minnesingers’ name: traveling musicians in medieval Germany, who wrote music about minne, or love. Tom Mills, the inaugural director of the Minnesingers, chose the name back in 1968, and it has stuck. And although the Minnesingers don’t exclusively sing love songs, the “love” in their name is embodied in other ways.

First and foremost, “the Minnesingers are a group of kids who love to sing,” said director Abigail Chandler. The Minnesingers are the most advanced choral group at the MVRHS, and participation is entirely voluntary and extracurricular; they rehearse after school hours, and must audition every year to secure a spot. Prior to auditioning, many of the Minnesingers haven’t sung in a choral setting before, and can’t necessarily read sheet music, Chandler explained. All that matters is that they have a passion for singing. For sophomore Josephine Powers, having that outlet was a dream come true. “It was so nice to go to the high school after being the only one who enjoyed singing for eight years, and be surrounded by people that enjoy the same things that I do … And can talk about how pretty these harmonies are, and they understand what I’m talking about!” Powers stated. “I didn’t realize that I loved choral music until I started doing Minnes, and so I’ve found something that I want to do for the rest of my life, which is really special.”

In preparation for their annual holiday show, the Minnesingers begin their weekly rehearsals in August, and rehearse four days in a row the week before the show, in what the students jokingly call “Hell Week.” But for Minnesingers past and present, the dedication and commitment is entirely worth it. Speaking with the Minnesingers after their rehearsal on Thursday, freshman Bryan Fernandes said, “Seeing the final picture is the best part … I love finding out how I can improve as a singer.” Junior Peyton Polleys added, “Hell Week is like working with clay; you see a crack and you fix it … Then you see the sculpture, and it’s like, ‘Wow, we did that!’”

But perhaps more important than love for their passion, or the final product, the “Minne” in Minnesingers is also embodied by their love for one another. Each of the Minnesingers individually mentioned how close and supportive everybody is. “It’s a really welcoming place,” explained senior Jack Crawford. “When I was a freshman, I was scared out of my mind, but the tenors welcomed me in like I’d been their friend for the longest time.” Senior Maya Tomkins added, “Honestly, these people are like my family. It’s great to see them every day.” The students also expressed their compassion for Chandler, pianist Nancy Rogers, choreographer Ken Romero, and the rest of the faculty involved with the Minnesingers (many of whom are former Minnesingers themselves). “It really wouldn’t be Minnes without them,” Tomkins and Powers stated. Powers continued, “I can go to Mrs. Chandler with anything, and that is something I really needed at the high school … She’s a really, really, special lady.”

Fortunately for the Minnesingers, their school year is just getting started. This spring, they’ll have their annual spring show, and will potentially be attending competitions on the mainland. Mrs. Chandler says that this is something she wants to start incorporating into the Minnesingers’ schedule, because she wants to show her students “what they are able to accomplish is comparable to what other places in the state are doing with far more resources.”