Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 5 to Dec. 9

Aquinnah

Dec. 6, Timothy J. Kane, trustee of David J. Kane Revocable Trust, sold 2 Beechwood Way to Beechwood Properties LLC for $975,000.

Dec. 6, Timothy J. Kane, trustee of Clare M. Kane Revocable Trust, sold 4 Beechwood Way to Kane Farmhouse LLC for $1,325,000.

Dec. 6, Walter Verdick sold 7 Sea Mist Lane to Bruce Sacerdote and Michele Sacerdote for $3,220,000.

Dec. 8, Susan S. Himmelsbach sold 0 Oxcart Road with an undivided 1/20 interest to Ann Sargent Arcano for $160,000.

Edgartown

Dec. 5, Tjark J. Aldeborgh and the Estate of Janet C. Aldeborgh, also known as Janet Aldeborgh, sold 10 Crackatuxet Cove Road to 10CC Road LLC for $5,700,000.

Dec. 6, 20 Jenne LLC sold 20 Jenne Lane to Slough Farm Foundation for $1,725,000.

Dec. 8, James O. Howell and April Howell sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 207 Week 35 to James F. Brady and Colleen A. Brady for $4,250.

Dec. 8, James O. Howell and April Howell sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 516 Week 35 to James F. Brady and Colleen A. Brady for $5,000.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 5, Ryan Family Amusements Inc. sold 19 Circuit Ave. to Charls C. Hajjar and Douglas A. Abdelnour, trustees of Cottage City Realty Trust, for $4,700,000.

Dec. 5, Charles Q. Maney and Celine F. Maney sold 12 Fairway Drive to Rober Kirby Fuqua IV and Chitra Helen Ebenezer for $1,430,000.

Dec. 8, Christopher D. Scarsella sold 12 Dreamers Way to William J. Davies and Robin Davies for $1,280,000.