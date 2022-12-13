Tisbury: Main Street looks especially lovely, and Dickens Christmas Village

Heard on Main Street: Be naughty. Save Santa the trip.

Most of the Vineyard’s performance spaces have reopened to the public, but the Katharine Cornell Theater in Tisbury Town Hall remains the work space of two employees who were relocated in 2020 to allow COVID distancing downstairs. One plan is to move them back downstairs and use a smaller portion of the auditorium for workspace, perhaps by March. The rest of the theater space could host some meetings, and possibly public events as well.

This is allowed, and while many miss enjoying the murals, it is a fact that the bequest from Cornell’s estate that paid to renovate the hall and commission the Stan Murphy murals does not prevent it being used as office space, but Jay Grande says that the town’s intention is to preserve it as an auditorium.

Years ago I enjoyed watching the voting taking place there, and especially the times we needed a special recount. As well as the wonderful performances, I also remember some downright fascinating select board meetings. And always the beautiful murals. It is a memorable place, which brings to mind so many favorite people as well.

Main Street looks especially lovely now that all the workmen have left. It is so good to see the wagon rides back again this year, drawing in our neighbors at the Tisbury Marketplace. Our town offers some very special events as well as so many good shopping areas.

We have had some unusual weather, but though the temperatures are dropping, I’m not hoping for snow anytime soon. I just had a phone call from a British cousin who just arrived in Florida for a few weeks. It was snowing in England, and the plane had to be deiced. Then, horror of horrors, it was snowing when they arrived in Orlando.

I am enjoying this year’s holiday cards, especially because more of the cards seem to be focused on the reason for the season. I admit I don’t mind messages with a smile, but the state of our world has put my focus on more serious things. And praying for peace also brings a smile to my heart.

Are you looking for something for someone special at this time? After gifts of food, my first choice would be to check out the Big Book Sale at the Chilmark library, usually open at 10:30 am. I always enjoy library book sales, and often find something special for me as well as a present. Also, you should note that Mocha Mott’s now features drawings and sculptures made by Barney Zeitz; all works are for sale. The Capawock Theater holds a World Market this weekend, with the sale of crafts from Haiti, India, Palestine, and Tanzania, opening at 10 am.

To entertain your visitors, you can still visit the Dickens Christmas Village at the Carnegie Heritage Center. It has hundreds of miniature pieces with lighted and moving parts. Opens 10 am. Or check with Island Alpaca for news on some events for kids; there is a gift shop too. On Saturday, the Vineyard Artisans Holiday Fair opens at the Grange Hall at 10 am, the last of the year for this group of talented Islanders.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Laura Beebe tomorrow. Saturday belongs to Lyrae Littlefield and Kate Malkie. Mattsen and Sutton Koster party on Tuesday.

Shared below is a message from an old Christmas card, mentioned in the Gazette from an article in December 1980, more than 40 years ago. It’s good to remember that the best thoughts continue to inspire us.

Heard on Main Street: “Christmas is a joy in simple things: a bird singing on a snow-covered branch, a glow in the darkness, and a little child’s laughter.”