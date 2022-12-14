John Halliday Bunker Sr. passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, just shy of his 78th birthday. John was affectionately known to most as “JB.”

JB was born and raised on the Island, where hunting and fishing became some of his favorite hobbies. He attended the MVRHS, and enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating in 1964. He served his country in Germany during the Vietnam War until 1967. He returned to the Island and spent time swordfishing with Turtle Lawry. He also became a Chilmark Police officer, a member of the Fire Department, and owned and operated Know’s Soot Chimney Sweep. In his later years, he enjoyed custodial work at MVRHS, and also became a school bus driver.

JB is survived by his son Rodney Bunker; his wife Pamela of Chilmark and their two daughters, Samantha and Emma; his son John Bunker Jr. and his wife Lynlee Gale, and their son Sebastian of West Tisbury; also John Jr.’s daughter Halley Bunker of Raynham and her young daughter, Lana; his son-in-law Kenny Ponte, and his three children, Hunter, Shelby, and Jake of Oak Bluffs. He is also survived by his two stepdaughters, Veronica Sparacino and her husband George and their son, Luca, and Michelle Duarte and her two daughters, Mariah and Lilly.

JB was predeceased by his daughter, Erica Bunker-Ponte, in 2019. JB was also predeceased by his wife, Leslie Malcouronne, in 2016, and his first wife, Suzanne Fischer, in 2020.

Services will be held at a later date. For online condolences and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.