Night Heron Gallery to close

Night Heron Gallery, a cooperative of Vineyard artists, is closing its doors at 58 Main St. in Vineyard Haven, according to a press release. The gallery will remain open through Dec. 30.

“After 12 amazing years, the Night Heron Gallery at 58 Main St, Vineyard Haven, will be closing its doors so its flock of Herons may spread their wings anew,” according to a statement released by the gallery. “Thank you from all of us here at the Night Heron Gallery for supporting us and our artists past and present over the many years we have been in business.”

According to the statement, Night Heron Gallery opened 13 years ago as a holiday pop-up. “At the end of the month, we were offered a leasehold on the property. In the spirit of community and with great excitement for the future, 10 artists collectively dedicated themselves to forming what became the Night Heron Gallery: Martha’s Vineyard’s longest-running artist-owned cooperative gallery,” the release states. “We have been successfully operating for 12 years maintaining this enthusiasm, and having had the opportunity to promote and feature many talented local artists over the years.”

The statement goes on to thank the gallery’s “clients, artists, and friends” through the years. “We look forward to seeing you over the next few weeks, as the gallery remains open for business through the end of 2022,” the release states. “Mark your calendars for Dec. 22nd, when we will have our Holiday Celebration and drawing of our yearly holiday raffle, which in the spirit of the gallery will this year be going to support future artists through the Davin A. Tackabury Memorial Scholarship for the Arts. We look forward to our future endeavors for 2023.”