West Tisbury plans public input for zoning amendments

A committee appointed to review the town’s zoning bylaws and suggest amendments will be seeking public input about the proposed changes.

The West Tisbury zoning amendment committee has been meeting since Sept. 13 to amend the 1970s-era zoning bylaws, particularly about incidental retail sales, food truck operations, and the commercial use of property. The effort was in response to an increase in events with retail sales, and a recognition that the bylaws should reflect the changes West Tisbury has experienced over the years.

Meeting with town counsel Ron Rappaport on Tuesday afternoon, some amendments the committee members considered presenting to the public included codifying how many events are allowed on a private property (e.g., commercial weddings, large parties) and where, requiring a special permit for food trucks operating in a single location after six times, among others. Some categories would be grandfathered, such as the few venues that have commercial components.

“It’s not up to us to decide what the people in this town want,” West Tisbury town administrator and committee member Jennifer Rand said, underscoring that residents will need to make their voices heard on what should or should not be in the amended bylaws.

The meeting with the public is planned to be held in early January with the West Tisbury planning board, most likely on Zoom or as a hybrid meeting. Before a public hearing is held, the draft amendments will be sent to the state attorney general to see whether they are feasible.