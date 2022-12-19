Islanders support Riley Ignacio-Cameron’s grieving family 

A GoFundMe campaign created by Wenonah Madison to support the family of Riley (A-Kah-Chooch) Ignacio-Cameron skyrocketed past its $15,000 goal in a matter of days. So far, the campaign raised $47,600. The fundraising page can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3YvUN5A.

Ignacio-Cameron was a 20-year-old Maine Maritime Academy cadet from Aquinnah who was one of four students killed in an automobile accident in Castine, Maine. His funeral service took place on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Aquinnah Tribal Center and a burial followed at the Gay Head Cemetery.

“We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Riley, who passed away in a car accident last Saturday, December 10th. We are reaching out to ask for your help in covering the costs of Riley’s memorial and burial expenses, as well as, providing some financial support for the family as they grieve,” Madison wrote in the campaign. “Any contribution you can make will be greatly appreciated and will help us honor Riley in the way he deserved.”

The campaign described Ignaio-Cameron as someone who “loved being on the water in any capacity, so it was no surprise he was successful in his studies at Maine Maritime Academy.”

“This tragedy was a tremendous loss for so many, including the family and friends of Riley, the families and friends of the other passengers, the MMA community and our Island community. Please send your loving thoughts and prayers to the family of Riley A-Kah-Chooch Ignacio-Cameron,” Madison wrote.

Hundreds of people donated and some donors left messages of support for the grieving family.