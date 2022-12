Bring the family or holiday guests to Island Alpaca for a unique, down-on-the-farm experience. Take a self-guided walking tour around the antique barn, meet friendly fluffy alpacas and their new babies in their special viewing area. Join them for hot cider, a video presentation, as well as the gift shop, which includes fleece, garments, gloves, and so much more. Open daily through the end of the year, 10 am to 4 pm, at 1 Head of the Pond Road, Oak Bluffs. Free to all, but donations are accepted.