Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday night at the American Legion Club in Edgartown, with 19 members coming together to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First place, Tricia Bergeron with a 10/4 +107 card

Second place, George Giosmas with a 9/4 +93 card

Third place, Danny BenDavid with a 9/4 +36 card

Fourth place, Collin Evanson with a 9/4 +29 card

Fifth place, Ron Ferreira with a 9/4 +28 card

There were three 24-point hands, by Samantha Burns, Danny BenDavid, and Ed Montesion. There were a total of eight skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.

Please come and join us for a night of fun. We play every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We start playing at 6 pm sharp. Show up at 5:30 pm, and enjoy some food with us. We play six games against six different players, and we are usually done by 8:15 to 8:30ish.