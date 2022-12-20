Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 12 – 16

Edgartown

Dec. 15, Gary Friedman sold 8 Coffins Field Road to D. Orlando Keise and Lydia Keise for $2,975,000.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 12, Dianne R. Sylvia and Arthur J. Bailow sold 10 Lagoon Road to Tammy Bolden and Todd W. Bolden for $909,000.

Dec. 13, Robert Tabares and Meghan Montesion sold 107 Pennsylvania Avenue to 107 Pennsylvania Avenue LLC for $706,000.

Tisbury

Dec. 12, Erin Galfas and Jonathan Simcik sold 27 Marion’s Way to Maureen Doherty, trustee of Squall Line Realty Trust, for $1,520,000.

Dec. 12, Ellen Gallagher, Patricia E. Hughes, and Sally Hughes sold 25 Lobster Alley to Island Housing Trust Corp. for $1,575,000.

West Tisbury

Dec. 16, Sarah P. Culkin sold 136 Naushon Ave. to Philip Heller and Farah Fazalbhoy for $2,915,000.