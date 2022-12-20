Square Rigger gets new owners

The Edgartown select board approved the renewals of a slate of liquor, entertainment, and common victualler licenses for town businesses Monday, in addition to the nonrenewal of Sharky’s Cantina Edgartown, which is set to close by the end of the year.

The board also approved the surrendering of alcohol and common victualler seasonal licenses for the former operators of Square Rigger Restaurant, as the establishment will soon be home to Square Rigger by Nina’s Inc. That liquor license hearing is scheduled for Jan 3.

Taking over Square Rigger is Sandro Silvio, who plans to update the interior of the establishment, and add a handful of Brazilian food items to the existing menu. He said goal is to open the restaurant for take out within the next week.

In a call with The Times, Silvio, who is also responsible for Nina’s at the Ritz, said he will also be introducing a food truck on Beach Road, at the former location of Chef Amy’s Food Truck. The Brazilian food truck, which will be offering similar food as at the Ritz, will be open seven days a week, 6:30 am to 7 pm off season, with longer summer hours.

Select board members approved a new license for Chappaquiddick restaurant Blackbird Cafe, and upcoming Blackbird Cafe @Jerry’s, also on Chappy.

A town investment policy relayed to the select board by Town Administrator James Hagerty was also unanimously approved. The investment policy has been analyzed and codified by the state, Hagerty said, and is “part of our continued work to update any financial policies” for the town.

The policy “sets the parameters for what the town can invest in,” he explained.

“Obviously when COVID hit, we slowed down,” he said, “but it’s more important as we get to some of these borrowing articles that are going to happen in the near future.”

Due to the holidays, and a projected short agenda for their Dec. 27 meeting, the select board voted to cancel that meeting.