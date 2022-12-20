SSA issues travel advisory for Friday

If you’re planning to go off-Island for the Christmas holiday weekend, you may want to try to leave earlier than you planned.

According to a travel advisory, the Steamship Authority is monitoring an upcoming period of active weather that has the potential to disrupt service. High winds are forecast for Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. “There is a high likelihood all service will be canceled for a portion of all of these days on both the Nantucket and Vineyard routes,” the release states. “If you are traveling for the holidays, please consider making alternate plans. Change and cancellation fees for travel on 12/23-12/24 are waived.”

The SSA advises to stay in tune with the upcoming forecast through the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/Boston.

“To change or modify a reservation, please visit our website at www.steamshipauthority.com, call our Reservation Office at (508) 477-8600, or visit one of the terminals,” the release states.