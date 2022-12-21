Heart for Sofia Hart

1 of 3

A community fundraiser for a 29-year-old Vineyard resident who is on the waiting list for a heart transplant garnered roughly $25,000 on Dec. 18.

In November, Sofia Hart was diagnosed with idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy, an irreversible heart condition — the same disease that her twin sister, Olivia was diagnosed with just over six years earlier. Olivia later underwent a successful heart transplant in 2016.

Last week’s silent auction and raffle, held at the Loft in Oak Bluffs, was accompanied by live local music and food donated by an array of Island eateries.

Attendees bid on a number of big-ticket items, including a fishing charter, a bicycle, a week stay at Mount Snow in Vermont, tools from Cottle’s, and paintings by local artists.

Among the food and entertainment donors were Dos Mas, Bombay Indian Cuisine, Stoney Hill Pizza, Deon’s Kitchen, Nina’s @ the Ritz, Salt Rock Chocolates, Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, Dock Dance Band, and Rosie at John. Sound equipment was donated by Adam Epstein. The location and 50 percent of the bar proceeds were donated by Loft owner J.B. Blau. Big Sky Tent & Party Rentals provided the tables, decor, and dishware.

When Olivia was awaiting her transplant years ago, Sofia raised money for her sister through a GoFundMe fundraising campaign. Earlier this month, a GoFundMe campaign organized and launched by Olivia collected over $47,000 within a few weeks.