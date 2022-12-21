MVC: Legal expenses are ‘driving our costs’

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s finance committee met Tuesday to discuss the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.

Presented with the proposed draft budget, which involves a need to request an increase from each Island town, commissioners agreed to forward the budget to the full commission for consideration and possible approval.

Preceding the vote, commissioners raised some concerns over the lack of context in the information they received, and called for more details on the planning agency’s budget.

“I don’t have context to evaluate it,” said commissioner Kate Putnam. “I’d really like to see a balance sheet and an income statement … I’d like to start seeing them quarterly, or whatever’s reasonable, so that I understand what’s going on.”

“I don’t know how we’ve done against budget,” Putnam said, “because I don’t see actual [totals].”

MVC Executive Director Adam Turner referred to the commission’s statute regarding financial management. “We have no authority to do anything,” he said, “we can’t deficit-spend.”

“If you’re not comfortable making a vote, that’s all right,” he said.

Commissioner Brian Smith agreed with Putnam, noting that the budget being discussed will go into effect mid-2023. He advocated for a better understanding of the past year’s budget compared with the commission’s proposed budget, “so we have a better knowledge of where we stand,” he said.

On how the FY24 budget is based on FY23, Smith asked if there are any “anomalies” in this past year that may impact the assessment.

“Yes and no,” Turner said, adding that the commission is “definitely proposing to raise more money ourselves” for 2024.

Turner said the commission’s grants and contracts budget line has increased $115,000. Upon questioning by Smith regarding where the $115,000 will come from, Turner said he thinks it will come via local technical assistance, and other avenues. “We feel like we can successfully get more money, thereby freeing up other things in the regular budget,” he said.

Smith asked if the commission would be eligible for additional American Rescue Plan Act 2021 (ARPA) money, other than the expected grant from the county for nitrogen reduction systems.

“ARPA is more project money,” Turner said, noting that the budget increase is strictly due to the commission’s increasing legal fees.

“I guess I’m used to having a little more visibility,” commissioner Peter Wharton said, adding that the more informed commissioners are, the more helpful they can be. Smith and Putnam agreed.

Wharton inquired as to what the percentage cap is for each town in funding the commission, and in considering its current legal expenses, how close the commission is to said cap.

MVC Chief Fiscal Officer Curt Schroeder said the commission could assess 3.6 percent of each town’s equalized valuations. But “we’re not even in the ballpark,” he said, noting that the assessments could reach a cumulative $8 million for all six towns without surpassing that mark.

Wharton said part of the problem is that of perception, and clarified that despite what some members of the public may believe, the towns are not receiving a legal bill, but rather an increase to the overall amount allotted to the MVC: “We need to figure out how we’re going to tell this story in a more positive way.”

“We go to the towns every year, to justify and explain what we do,” Turner said, acknowledging that “this year that might be a little more difficult.”

Overall, “there’s not a whole lot to our budget,” Turner said. “We’re a small agency, we have a personnel budget, and that’s pretty much it.”

“It’s not about the planning,” he said of the increased budget, “it’s the legal [expenses].” The legal budget line, he said, “is what’s driving our costs.”

Turner said the commission does “a very detailed presentation” to the towns each year, but said if the finance committee wants more information, that can be addressed.

Committee members ultimately chose to forward the draft budget to the full commission, but requested more detailed information on the commission’s finances, including past budgets and audit reports.