Batten down those hatches (and reindeer)

The Island is gearing up for what’s expected to be a significant wind and rain storm.

According to the National Weather Service, winds are expected to gust in excess of 60 mph Friday into Saturday. The Steamship Authority has already advised customers to expect cancellations of some ferry crossings, not ideal for folks traveling for the Christmas holiday.

The Times checked in with holiday decoration guru Rob Gatchell to see if he’s making any special preparations for his Oak Bluffs holiday display. “It’s already done,” Gatchell said. “I learned several years ago when a bad storm came through — everything gets tied down.”

His advice for other outside decorators? “Just make sure they’re well-secured. A lot of times I use 12-inch nails with strings. I don’t use the tiny ones that come with the decorations,” he said.

For those wondering, Gatchell is planning to be out in his display dressed as Santa on Christmas Eve — wind permitting.

Meanwhile, Eversource is also gearing up for potential power outages. At the town parking lot in Tisbury where the fire station was once located, utility trucks are parked ahead of the storm.

“We recognized the timing of this storm, right before Christmas, is less than ideal and we’re taking all necessary actions now so our team is ready to respond to whatever this storm may bring,” Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said in a press release.

Eversource encouraged customers to prepare for the storm by restocking flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable items, pet food, and medications. “In addition make sure cell phones and devices are fully charged, create an emergency plan with family members and prepare to check on elderly neighbors and friends,” the release states.

Eversource also reminded customers to stay clear of downed wires and report them via 911. Outages can be reported online at Eversource.com or by calling 800-592-2000. Customers signed up for two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

Along with the winds, there are coastal flooding concerns.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has issued and advisory stating that up to 3 inches of rain is possible. “Strong wind gusts are expected to begin overnight and to peak Friday afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 60-65 MPH are possible along the coast and up to 50-60 MPH inland during this time. Wind gusts of up 40 MPH may persist into early Saturday, especially over the Cape and Islands,” the MEMA advisory states. “Widespread minor coastal flooding along south- and east-facing shores is likely around the Friday morning high tide, with pockets of moderate flooding possible. Areas most at risk for moderate flood impacts in eastern Massachusetts are those communities north of Boston however borderline moderate flooding impacts from Boston to Scituate, as well as in Edgartown Harbor on Martha’s Vineyard, are possible due to wave action. Along the South Coast, moderate flood impacts are possible from wave action along the ocean-exposed coastline.”

After this storm moves out, brace yourself for an arctic blast. “Wind chills overnight Friday into Saturday are forecast to be in the single digits, dropping below zero in western and central Massachusetts,” the MEMA advisory states.