A scavenger hunt at the Oak Bluffs library is designed to share treasured 3D panels created by artist Margot Datz. The 17 panels, located at the end of book stacks, show children from different geographic regions and time periods interacting with the written word. The Scavenger Hunt is designed especially for ages 7 to 12, but all ages are welcome to give it a try Friday, Dec. 30, 10 am.