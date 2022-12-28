Aquinnah: This is my last Aquinnah column

This is my last Aquinnah column, and I want to thank everyone who reads or who has ever read my column. I am always touched when people tell me that they read it every week, and that they enjoy it. That makes my day.

That said, I am looking forward to no longer hearing, “This isn’t for the column,” or asking, “Can I put this in the column?” or getting justly reprimanded when I got something wrong or mentioned something without asking. I know my family will enjoy not hearing, “I can’t, I have to do my column.” What I have enjoyed the most is marking the growth of the children in town every year at the start of school, and seeing how much they have grown and what they are doing now. My favorite thing to write about was babies being born and kids getting scholarships or going somewhere interesting. Through writing the column every week over these past 15 or so years, I have come to truly love our town and the people in it; I also have a much better handle on the Vanderhoop family tree. Thank you for letting me be of service in this way, and thank you to C.K. Wolfson, who asked me all those years ago if I would write it. Thank you to all the staff at The MV Times who have edited my ramblings. I am honored to have done it, and I am happy to pass the torch on to the next person who picks it up.

I was shocked to learn of the unexpected death of Micah Brave Deer Washington. Micah was only 32, and was the son of Michael and Bettina (Malonson) Washington. Micah was a member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), the grandson of Chief Donald Malonson, and the nephew of the current chief, Ryan Malonson. I did not know Micah well, but I do know that he loved his family and his tribe, and was an outspoken advocate for his community. I saw him perform in the collaborative dance piece at the Aquinnah Cultural Center’s annual dinner, pre-pandemic. He had such a thoughtful and intense stage presence. It was something to see. Aquinnah has lost two young people back-to-back, and this kind of loss is devastating, hard to comprehend and accept. I hope that the families of these young men will be able to find some kind of peace in their grief over the coming months.

Micah’s services will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, at Chapman, Cole & Gleason in Bridgewater (10 am to 12 pm viewing, and noon to 1 pm service; repast: TBA). He will be brought home to Aquinnah on Friday, Jan. 6 for a service at the Tribal Community Center: 10 am to noon viewing, and noon to 1 pm service, followed by a graveside service at the Aquinnah Cemetery from 1:30 to 2:30 pm. There will be a repast afterward at the Tribal Community Center. To help his family with the unexpected cost, you can donate at gofund.me/e0a416a4.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, 3 pm, the Aquinnah Library Book Group will meet to discuss “The Beadworkers” by Beth Piatote; email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register. The library will host a New Year’s Party on Saturday, Dec. 31, from noon to 3 pm. Enjoy refreshments and crafts for all ages! Create your own New Year’s party hat and pop-up firework.

Cat Garfinkle will host a peaceful and restive restorative yoga mini retreat on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2 to 4:30 pm at the Yoga Barn. To sign up, contact Cat directly at catgee@me.com or 203-253-2261. All levels of ability are welcome. The fee is $35, and preregistration is required.

It’s nice to see some friends visiting this week, Billie Diamond, Mike McDonald, and his mom, Rachel, are all here over the New Year. Happy birthday to New Year’s Day baby Jenny Christy, Donald Widdis on Jan. 2, and Evelyn Vanderhoop on Jan. 3. Happy New Year to all — may the year bring you peace and joy.