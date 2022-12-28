Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game.

The results are as follows:

First, George Giosmas with an 11/5 +78 card

Second, Bill Russell with a 10/5 +17 card

Third, Kathy Kinsman with a 9/4 +29 card

Fourth, Juli Vanderhoop with an 8/4 +85 card

Fifth, Collin Evanson with an 8/4 +56 car

Two people had 24-point hands, and there were a total of two skunks, a game won by more than 31 points. We all enjoyed the laughs!

If you would like to check us out, please come on by the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday and join us. We start at 6 pm sharp. We always have food to share. We play six games against six different opponents!