The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. Masks are required in all town buildings. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice, due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4.

To stay updated on programs, sign up to receive our emails and monthly digital newsletter at mkeating@edgartown-ma.us, or call at 508-627-4368. edgartowncoa.com.

January 2023

Michael Haydn, Piano, Voice, Guitar. Zoom performance on Friday, Jan. 6, from 1-2 pm. Please join us as we welcome Michael to perform a small selection from his extensive repertoire on the piano.

Jay Deyette, dispensary manager of Fine Fettle in West Tisbury, joins us for an informational session and Q and A on Friday, Jan. 27, from 11 am to noon. Discover the natural benefits of cannabis use for a variety of ailments. Fine Fettle Dispensaries focuses on expertise, education, research, and outreach on the use of cannabis for the greater health of Massachusetts. Please call to register.

Conversation Group. Thursdays, Jan. 12 and 26, from 11 am to noon.

Mindfulness Meditation with Ed Merck via Zoom. Fridays at 9:30am.

Knitting for Charity meets Tuesdays, 10 am to noon, at the Anchors. All are welcome. Yarn and supplies provided.

You must call at least 24 hours in advance to register for lunches.

Brown Bag Lunch, pickup at the ECOA. Tuesdays, 11 am – 12:30 pm. $3. See newsletter for weekly offering.

Friday Café To-Go! Pickup at the Anchors. Fridays, 11 am – 12:30 pm. $5. See newsletter for weekly selection.

Tai Chi with Nan Doty, Wednesdays 9:30-10:30 am.

Qigong with Nan Doty, Wednesdays at 11 am. Please call if you would like to join the winter session.

Yoga with Carol Vega, Tuesdays at 9 am.

The Anchors Mahjong Group meets on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 3 pm. Please call if you would like to join, or if you are interested in learning the game.

The Anchors Bridge Group meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3:30 pm. Please call Carol Fligor at 508-627-8811 for more information.