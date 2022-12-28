Island clinic to provide abortion services

Due to grants awarded to a number of community organizations and healthcare providers statewide to help expand access to reproductive healthcare, an Island health organization will soon be able to provide abortion services — a first on the Island.

The Baker-Polito administration announced Wednesday in a press release that Health Imperatives Martha’s Vineyard has been chosen as one of 11 organizations that will be receiving a cumulative $4.1 million in funding. This will add to the current services provided by Health Imperatives, which include primary care, mental healthcare, crisis counseling, group support, advocacy for victims of assault and trafficking, nutrition assistance, and emergency shelter.

Along with helping to provide abortion care, the grants awarded will allow health providers to support increased access to sexual and reproductive healthcare, including costs associated with abortion services, such as transportation, childcare payments, lodging, translation services, and abortion doulas, the release states.

The announcement is “one more step in affirming this administration’s commitment to ensuring access to reproductive healthcare, including access to the full spectrum of reproductive health services,” Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said in the release; “these funds help fulfill that commitment by expanding access to timely and safe reproductive healthcare that meets the needs of individuals and families.”

A call to Health Imperatives was not immediately returned, but the funding was praised by state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro. “This is a long-sought victory for reproductive rights and abortion access on Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod, and Nantucket,” Cyr said in a text message to The Times Wednesday afternoon. “These funds will bring medical abortion to Martha’s Vineyard, Hyannis, and Nantucket by mid-2023 … These services have been unavailable on Cape Cod since 2008, and medical abortion has never been available on Martha’s Vineyard, forcing many to travel to off-Cape clinics over 90 miles away. I’m particularly grateful to Health Imperatives for their partnership to bring reproductive health services to Islanders and Cape Codders.”