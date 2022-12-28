Up-Island Council on Aging 508-693-2896

Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays

Joyce Albertine, director – Bethany Hammond, assistant director

Susan Merrill, outreach coordinator – Jennie Gadowski, administrative assistant

Howes House will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s, and Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

January offerings

Thursday, Jan. 19, 9:30 am, “Potsdam: The Breathtaking German Versailles.” A live walking tour via Zoom or at the Howes House on the big screen.

In-person programming

NEW OFFERING WEEKLY: Tai Chi QiGong with Nan Doty on Thursdays, beginning Jan. 12, from 8:30 to 9:30 am, followed by a relaxing cup of tea from 9:30 to 10 am.

Margarita Kelly Fitness Class – Weekly on Wednesdays at 10 am

Patricia Mello and Associates, P.C. @ the UICOA Legal service offered the second Tuesday of the month. Call 508-477-0267 to schedule an appointment.

Parkinson’s Group Second Monday of the month at 10:30 am. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

Pedi Care will be on hiatus January, February, and March 2023.

Knitters Group Mondays at 7 pm – Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

Watercolor Group Fridays at 1 pm – Bring your own supplies, and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice.

Audiology Clinic on hiatus in January.

Virtual programs

YOGA with Martha Abbott! Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:30 am – Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in info.

Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert! 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

Gentle Yoga with KANTA on Zoom! Tuesdays at 11:30 am!

Meeting ID: 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904.

The Howes House offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; Government surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!