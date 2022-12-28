MVRHS sports wrap-up

1 of 2

High-scoring thriller at home for girls’ hockey

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Vineyarders welcomed the Falmouth Clippers to the M.V. Ice Arena for their first of two matchups this season. According to Coach Geoghan Coogan, the Boston Herald had predicted the Clippers to win the Cape & Islands league, so he knew that they would have a challenging game ahead of them. Furthermore, two key players in Audrey Heidt (sophomore) and Savannah Meader (junior, assistant captain) would be out with injury/illness. But similar to their games against Sandwich and Nauset, the Vineyarders held their own against the odds.

Against Falmouth, the Vineyarders’ longtime leaders and newer generation teamed up to score three goals — a stirring exhibition of the team’s offensive potential. Junior assistant captain Marin Gillis was the first to score for MVRHS, assisted by senior captain Alana Nevin from behind the net. Nevin then got a goal of her own in the second period, off an assist by freshman Elle Mone, who patiently held onto the puck for just the right amount of time before sending it to Nevin. Last but not least, freshman Emily Coogan “shot a dart top shelf,” good for Nevin’s second assist, ultimately pushing the game into OT, knotted at 3-3.

In overtime, the Clippers and Vineyarders exchanged brief spells of momentum, culminating in a MVRHS power play to finish out the final two minutes of play. But despite “tons of pressure and opportunities, we couldn’t finish before the buzzer,” Coach Coogan said. “We’ll get them next time!”

The Vineyarders are scheduled to see the Clippers again on Feb. 8, in Falmouth. In the meantime, the Vineyarders will rest up and prepare for games on Jan. 4 (Dennis-Yarmouth away), Jan. 7 (Barnstable at home), and Jan. 8 (Nantucket away).

Girls basketball hones its craft

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Vineyarders had their home opener against the Sandwich Blue Knights. Coming off a 23-point performance against Nauset, sophomore guard Delilah Oliver starred again for MVRHS, putting up 16 points, six rebounds, and two blocks. The Vineyarders stayed close behind Sandwich the entire game, but couldn’t fully capitalize on the momentum they had built up going into the fourth quarter, leading to their third loss on the season.

As the Vineyarders play against more and more opponents, Coach Melissa Braillard and her squad are continuing to implement various strategies and find new ways to improve. Against Sandwich, the Vineyarders had an opportunity to compete against a defensive scheme that included lots of high press and double-teaming. They figured out how to break the initial press, but now want to “adjust what we do in the front court after breaking the press,” Coach Braillard explained. She added, “I used some different rotations and lineups that gave us a few good runs; that I will be trying to use again against Bourne.”

The Vineyarders will be hosting Bourne on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2 pm, for the final MVRHS varsity home sporting event of 2022.