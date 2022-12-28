21 WAMSUTTA AVENUE

OAK BLUFFS, MA 02557

Tel 508-693-4509

Fax 508-693-7655

Rose M. Cogliano, administrator, 508-693-4509, ext. 3

January highlights

Weekly Live in-Person at COA and Zoom Exercise

Monday

9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am – Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am – Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

Please note: Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have all exercise classes live and in person at OBCOA, Masks are optional at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging. All classes/programs are limited to 30 participants.

The Oak Bluffs Council on Aging is closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day, and Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday.

Daily 9 am, Coffee and Conversation.

Thursdays, Fridays, 11 am – 3 pm, UFOs — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others.

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 1- 3 pm, Bingo! Celebrating our 31st program year.

Limited to 30 participants.

Scrabble’s Back! Fridays, 10:30-noon.Limited to 30 participants. Please come, and bring a friend!

Lew Leskaris, retired MVH pharmacist, will be back to visit us on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 am. Lew will be providing conversation and information regarding avoidance of falls, and accidents resulting from use of over-the-counter and prescription drugs. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information, and also to have a Zoom link emailed to you if you’re unable to attend in person.

Barbara Eaton of Beltone will be coming to OBCOA to assist clients regarding their hearing needs by appointment in January, date yet to be determined. Contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 am, we are kicking off the New Year with our “Coffee with a Cop” program! Come meet our new Chief Jonathan Searle and his great staff. Limited to 30 participants. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to preregister.

“Crocheting with a Cop” every Tuesday, 2-3 pm, with OBPD Officer Savannah Barnes. Bring your crochet hooks, and whip up fast and easy baby hats for donation. Please call Rose @ 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to sign up!

Bowling Is Back! Bowling and Luncheon for Oak Bluffs seniors will kick off on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Barn, Bowl, and Bistro in Oak Bluffs. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

Should you require aid with Fuel Assistance Recertification for 2022–2023, or would like to apply for the first time, please contact Rose to schedule an appointment.

Happy January! Happy New Year! Happy Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday!

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK!