Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 19 – 23

Chilmark

Dec. 21, Ann M. Metcalf sold 33 Quenames Road to Stephen C. Mormoris for $6,000.

Dec. 21, American Cancer Society Inc. and American Cancer Society Massachusetts Division Inc. sold 45 Quenames Road to Stephen C. Mormoris for $1,500.

Edgartown

Dec. 19, Daniel J. Geary, Versie A. Geary, Donna M. Cotter, and Patrick G. Cotter sold 7 Pipin Circle to Agaricus LLC for $1,600,000.

Dec. 19, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 252 Week 15 to Mark Theodore Horne III and Carly Horne for $3,333.

Dec. 19, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Unit 203 Week 22 to Matthew Spencer and Julia Spencer for $7,017.

Dec. 19, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Unit 463 Week 21 to Marilyn Gee and Charles Gee for $6,700.

Dec. 19, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Unit 310 Weeks 40 and 41 to Gregory Comeau for $9,010.

Dec. 19, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Unit 309 Week 43 and Unit 311 Week 43 to Anita Reid for $7,000.

Dec. 21, Caroline Guresz sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 259 Week 22 to Matthew Spencer and Julia Spencer for $3,750.

Dec. 21, Neil M. Rice and Diana L. Rice sold 0 Harborside Inn Unit 451 Weeks 31 and 32 to Peter Elikann and Leslie Stone for $48,000.

Dec. 21, Mary Lee Caldwell, formerly known as Mary Lee Walsh, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 308 Week 20 to Kenann F. McKenzie-Defranza and Andrew J.M. Defranza for $1,200.

Dec. 22, Elizabeth S. Stone sold 26 Dark Woods Road to Christine L. Dwyer and John D. Dwyer, trustees of Christine L. Dwyer Revocable Trust, for $1,880,000.

Dec. 22, Northneck Chappy LLC sold 53 North Neck Road to Cinnabar Western Ocean LLC for $3,300,000.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 19, William G. Anderson and William M. Anderson, trustees of Anderson Family Investment Trust, sold 134 Barnes Road to Linda Bryant for $545,000.

Dec. 20, Dhaniany Almeida sold 138 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road to House of Abundance LLC for $3,100,000.

Dec. 22, Gregg S. Clickstein, trustee of Grasshopper Realty Trust, sold 14R Temahigan Ave. to Tashmoo Realty LLC, trustees of 14R Temahigan Nominee Trust, for $14,750,000.

Tisbury

Dec. 21, Matthew Robert Goldsmith and Leemichael McLean sold 0 MV Harbor Handing Condo Unit 39 Week 22 to Daniel Borghesi for $1,500.

West Tisbury

Dec. 20, Rachel Nelly Rabinowitz, trustee of Osprey Farm Realty Trust, sold 69 Pond View Farm Road to Pony View Farm LLC for $4,500,000.