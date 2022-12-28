Tisbury: Seasonal joy, and Luce Playreaders

Heard on Main Street: Merry Everything and Happy Always!

That comes from the holiday sign greeting patients getting physical therapy at our hospital. All the PTs are great, I can tell you, and many of your neighbors have been taking advantage of their help.

It wasn’t the PT’s fault, but … I spent most of the week before Christmas as a guest at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. I have a very serious infection in one foot that they did their utmost to help — but though I got home on the eve of Christmas Eve, I will be disabled for a few more weeks.

My daughter came home for all that hospital stuff, but really for Christmas. She also intended to help me clear out my old refrigerator and welcome the new one. Unfortunately for her, she had to do all that stuff by herself. And to discover a big mouse hole behind the old one. The delivery guy suggested stuffing a towel in the hole, which she did. This is where mothers sigh about how lucky we are. But as there is much more to do to deal with my foot problem, my son also came home, the day after Christmas, adding a lot more to our seasonal joy. Another sigh of peace and thanks from this mother.

In the process my wonderful neighbor stepped in, as usual doing much more than simply help. Have I mentioned what wonderful people most Islanders are, coming to help even without being asked?

I want you to save the date for the live performance of the Luce Playreaders on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center. Proceeds will benefit the new Community Room planned for our library. Tickets are $25, sold at the Film Center or online at mvfilmsociety.com (they co-sponsor the event with the Friends of our Library).

This is a play about the search for connection as two young adults navigate a rocky path to a relationship (performed by two not-so-young Play Readers). Support our library and enjoy the special reading of “I and You,” performed in person by John Brannen and Beebee Horowitz of the Peter Luce Playreaders. As the young people work together on a project with witty, nonstop repartee, they try to discover what makes up an “I and You” relationship, a challenge at any age. Doors open for admission at 3:30 pm.

All proceeds support the library’s new Community Room. You will want to keep your ticket so you can buy chances to win a prize from Cronig’s, the Green Room, CB Stark, Bunch of Grapes Bookstore, and more. Even our Island businesses are good friends to all of us.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Toby Riseborough. Happy birthday and Happy New Year on Sunday go to Steve Bernier and Jeremy Rockman. Wish the best on Monday to John Chapman and Joan McDonough. Wednesday belongs to Romeo Bonelli.

Heard on Main Street: Start now. Take time to relax and enjoy the little things.