Mary Maxine Perry (née Crabtree), 91, died peacefully among family on Dec 20, 2022. She moved from the Vineyard to Tennessee in October 2017 to live closer to her brother, Fox Crabtree, and sister-in-law, Mary Crabtree, so they could provide support in her latter years.

Maxine (as most of us knew her) lived on the Vineyard for about 60 years, managed the Sears store on the Island for more than 40 years, and worked at various gift shops to stay active during her retirement. She greeted many a visitor, customer, and neighbor with a warm smile and witty conversation. Maxine is remembered by the Vineyard community as the “face” of Sears, and for her kind thoughtfulness to others throughout her life.

She is survived by her daughter Joyce, son Bruce, and four grandchildren.