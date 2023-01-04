Esme Martha Elizabeth Stackpole-Smith

Katherine Marie Stackpole and James Hastings Smith of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Esme Martha Elizabeth Stackpole-Smith, on Dec. 16, 2022, at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital in the United Kingdom. Esme weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was welcomed by her excited grandparents, Elizabeth and Mike Smith of Coventry, U.K.

James Atlas Greer

James Ryan Greer and Siobhan Erin Martin of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, James Atlas Greer, on Dec. 18, 2022, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center East Campus. James weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces, and is the couple’s first child.

Enzo Gabriel C. dos Santos

Cheila N. dos Santos and Claudio P. Cabral of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Enzo Gabriel C. dos Santos, on Dec. 27, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Enzo weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Jacqueline Barbara Greenglass

Megan Dreyer Greenglass and Robert Milton Greenglass of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Jacqueline Barbara Greenglass, on Dec. 29, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jacqueline weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

Natalie Rose Sterry

Courtney Sterry and Chris Sterry of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Natalie Rose Sterry, on Dec. 30, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Natalie weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.