Work together at the Fix It Clinic to repair any items you have in need of mending. A hole in your sock? A toaster that won’t pop? Bring it to the Oak Bluffs library on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 1 to 3:30 pm for help getting what you need fixed. Mending, reusing, and recycling are great ways to bring the broken back to life, and create less waste. For more information, visit oakbluffslibrary.org or call 508-693-9433.