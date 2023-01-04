January fun at the West Tisbury library

The month of January is filled with many fun activities and events for all ages at the West Tisbury library.

On Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will continue teaching an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Check out wholesomemv.com to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead Balance Class through Zoom. Classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

Then, on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10:30 am to 3 pm, visit the family craft table in the library children’s room for some simple and enjoyable arts and craft activities for families and kids. Also at 10:30 am, Jesse Keller Jason will offer her weekly Adult Community Dance Class. She kicks it off with a guided warm-up that introduces dance technique along with building strength, stability, and flexibility. After everyone is nice and warmed up, participants will switch over to upbeat movements sequences that connect the group socially and allow everyone to move as one. No sign-up required.

Also on Saturday, starting at 2:30 pm, stop by an Ayurveda workshop called “Kindling Digestive Fire,” led by Sonja Josephson, Kripali certified Ayurvedic health counselor, and Jacqueline Foster, Ayurvedic chef. This two-hour workshop will explore agni, the digestive fire of the body, and how people can support a healthy agni through diet and lifestyle practices. Participants will leave this workshop with practical ways to support digestion, including recipes for a three-day digestive reset. Sign up for this workshop by emailing wt_email@clamsnet.org.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, from 12 to 1:30 pm, come to an art opening featuring the work of local photographer Elliot Bennett. No sign-up required. Then at 2:30 pm, the library will host the next Second Sunday Jazz concert, featuring the Lucas Ostinato Trio.

On Monday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 pm, Niki Patton hosts Writers Read, featuring community members reading short original prose pieces. Fiction and nonfiction readings are welcome. Each reader is allotted eight minutes to read. Follow-up critique after readings is optional. Sign up by emailing gaia1muse@gmail.com.

Enjoy an online Pilates class from the comfort of your home on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9 am. Judy Kranz will lead the class. Email the library to sign up. At 5 pm on Tuesday, the library’s Knitting group will gather for a relaxing hour of creativity and conversation. Supplies are provided by the library, or bring your own supplies or an ongoing project you are working on. This group is open to adults and teens — all levels are welcome.

Mazar-Kelly will lead another class, Chair Yoga, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 am. The class includes meditation. Then, at 10:30 am, children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will offer an in-person Traditional Storytime. This week’s story is designed for toddlers and young kids. Later in the day, at 3 pm, play some fun virtual reality games using the library’s Oculus headset. For teens and tweens age 10 and up.

At 4:30 pm, West Tisbury poet laureate Tain Leonard-Peck will lead a poetry workshop on Zoom. Email the library for Zoom meeting info. Finally, at 6 pm, the M.V. Quilt Guild will meet in person at the library. The group is always open to new members.