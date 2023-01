Town Bar & Grill in Edgartown is hosting trivia night at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Battle to win, or just play for fun. Reservations are required, so be sure to email info@townbarmv.com or call 774-310-8696 to save your space. Provide your team name and the number of people; the limit is six. Trivia is free, but food and drink are available for purchase.