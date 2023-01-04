O.B. talks environmental initiatives 

Martha’s Vineyard Commission representatives want the Oak Bluffs select board to provide a list of town priorities for an upcoming climate risk assessment. The assessment would be done through a grant, and conducted by the Woodwell Climate Research Center, which specializes in performing climate risk analysis for municipalities, Ben Robinson, MVC commissioner and member of the MVC’s climate action task force, explained at the select board’s Dec. 27 meeting.

He said because the organization has offered to assist in the efforts to achieve the goals laid out in the commission’s climate action plan, which encompasses the whole Island, it would be helpful if each town were to submit a list of high-priority areas expected to be most at risk.

Dubbed “The Vineyard Way,” the MVC’s 85-page climate action plan aims to both identify at-risk areas and mitigate climate change–related impacts on the Island. The plan highlights upwards of 180 actions specifically designated to lessen the burden brought on by climate change, and enhance the Island’s resilience to its ubiquitous effects, such as sea level rise, shore erosion, and increasingly powerful storms.

MVC climate planner Liz Durkee said the assessment would allow the opportunity to address concerns specific to each town that haven’t necessarily been addressed in regional assessments.

Select board members raised a few questions on the need of a climate risk assessment, and what it will mean for the town.

“What is the science that they use, and what do we expect to gain from it?” select board member Gail Barmakian asked. “Is it just data, and what do we do with it?” She said the town would benefit more from boots-on-ground surveying, “as opposed to just using general data.”

Select board member Jason Balboni agreed, stating that with climate risk assessments, “it seems like [the town] has been doing it over and over again.” He inquired as to what “the final product” would be.

Robinson explained that Woodwell’s research will consist largely of data collection and organization geared toward each municipality, and involve more detailed information and mapping.

“A lot of the larger data sets that we see lack the granular information that would help a small town or municipality make choice[s],” he said, adding that it would help to have assistance from an entity who specializes in that kind of work.

“When we say we’ve been doing this over and over again, I think what we’re doing is refining what we know,” Robinson said, especially regarding the Island’s future and its vulnerability. “The more precise we can get with our predictable choices, the better decisions we’ll be able to make … especially when we’re thinking about long-term infrastructure projects.”

Durkee highlighted a few key areas that the town may want to focus on, such as future impacts on coastal roads from increased precipitation, and future stormwater management.

Provided with only a preliminary list of priorities, the select board opted to reach out to additional town officials to get a better grasp of the town’s needs concerning climate change risk.

Reducing waste through composting

The select board also heard from member Emma Green-Beach concerning the possibility of applying for a solid waste innovation grant through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that would help create an aboveground compost unit for the town of Oak Bluffs.

If awarded the grant, Green-Beach said, the unit would be fully funded through the EPA, which has put pressure on municipalities to regulate commercial food waste disposal.

“It is essentially illegal for [commercial businesses] to be just throwing away food waste and sending it to landfills and incinera[tion] facilities … Currently our community is not provided the infrastructure for that,” she said.

Wood Filley, 2020 Vineyard Vision Fellowship recipient, and representing M.V. Food Waste Initiative and Island Grown Initiative, said the goal is to establish multiple composting sites, after realizing that one centralized facility was unlikely to get underway. The EPA grant program offers a rare opportunity for the town to enhance its solid waste management, he said, as it would “pay 100 percent of the materials, installation, and everything else.”

Filley said the compost unit could act as an improvement to the town’s existing waste transfer station, and would complement IGI’s composting resources.

More than 200 truckloads of food waste leave the Island every year, Green-Beach said, and over 300 truckloads of compost come back. “This is largely about creating this circular economy and providing resources to our businesses that they need [to abide by state regulations],” she said.

With the highly competitive grant proposal due mid-February, Green-Beach asked the select board whether they would be interested in moving forward with the application.

A number of logistics, including how to proceed with existing contracts with waste management companies, would still need to be worked out, but it would be a “no-brainer” to take advantage of the grant opportunity, select board chair Ryan Ruley said.

“I think it’s an amazing idea,” said select board member Jason Balboni, noting the amount of money that will be saved by the town by not shipping so much waste off-Island.

Select board member Gail Barmakian raised concerns about having to possibly expedite the application process, as the deadline doesn’t allow for much planning beforehand.

“What does it mean by way of traffic?” she inquired. “Who builds the covering, and what does that actually look like … is it going to affect neighbors, will there be a smell?”

Barmakian said she’d want to look further into the specifics before approving the submission of an application. “Let’s look at the good and the bad,” she said, in order to be “better prepared.”

Oak Bluffs energy committee member Bill Cleary called for support of the proposal, noting that details can be worked out afterward, and highlighted a number of benefits that would be reaped by the town from introducing a new composting unit, including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and keeping the compost materials on-Island for Islander use. Richard Toole agreed, also calling the project “a no-brainer.” He added that Oak Bluffs would be an ideal location to spearhead the initiative.

“We would reduce the number of trucks going off[-Island] every day by over 50 percent,” Toole said; “we would be keeping a usable, organic product here on the Vineyard, which can be turned into salable compost, instead of importing compost, thus again reducing the number of trucks on the boats.”

Durkee said she would be willing to assist in preparations for the grant application, as the potential project mirrors current goals of the commission’s climate action plan.

“We’re not going to put the town in the position to get funding for something that we’re not ready to implement,” Green-Beach assured board members before the select board decided to table the vote for the Jan. 10 agenda in order to be better prepared to discuss particulars.

“I think the board supports the concept,” Ruley said.