‘Perspectives on Unfreedom’

Delve deep into the Martha’s Vineyard Museums groundbreaking exhibit, “Unfreedom,” with a special presentation on the three forms of unfreedom restriction: enslavement, indentured servitude, and incarceration. Museum research librarian Bow Van Riper, along with guest curator Daniel Elias, and museum education and public programs manager Norah Kyle, will describe in-person who the subjects were that were profiled in the exhibition. What were their lives like — both during and after their unfreedom? How did they locate these stories in the museum archives? Join the conversation on Jan. 14, from 3 to 4:30 pm, to learn more about some of the darker examples of Martha’s Vineyard history. Pre-registration is recommended, cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Head to bit.ly/MVMUnfreedom to register for the event.