Tisbury: Select board presentation, honoring Martin Luther King Jr., and cheers for the SSA

I was sorry that Larry Gomez needed to resign from the select board, but I’m pleased to tell you that he looks good and is recovering well.

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard, in cooperation with MVTV, will introduce the people running for the select board later this month to replace Larry Gomez. They are Abbe Burt, Bruce Campbell, Christina Colarusso, and Donald Rose. You will learn what experience they have on-Island and in our town government. This broadcast will be live on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 pm. The special election is on Jan. 24.

Abbe Burt is a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, one of a fine group of Islanders, regularly helping our neighbors. I don’t know the others, so I look forward to seeing more about these people.

“And That’s the Way It Is: A Look Back at 70 Years of TV News with Brian Rose” will be on Zoom at 7 pm Tuesday, Jan. 24. See the changes over seven decades of TV news. Email hbecker@clamsnet.org for Zoom link, sponsored by the Island libraries.

Making a resolution to do something new? The Oak Bluffs library has some interesting programs, ranging from tap dancing to sign language. Or go to a birthday party: See the new portrait of actress Patricia Neal, a recent gift to the Edgartown library, and enjoy coffee and cake between noon and 2 pm on what would have been her 97th birthday, on Friday, Jan. 20.

Honoring Martin Luther King Jr., the M.V. chapter of the NAACP will hold a membership drive online at 1 pm Monday, Jan. 16. Members and anyone who wants to learn about the group are welcome. The keynote speaker is Dr. Ala Stanford, Region III director, U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, tasked with overseeing children, youth, and families. Register at marthasvineyardnaacp.org.

During the holidays, my children went to the West Tisbury Cemetery to visit their father’s grave. As they parked, they noticed a tarp with something in it; pieces of the tarp were blowing open in the wind. As they approached, it appeared to be a skeleton. It looked very real, but they began to notice it seemed to be at least partly plastic. It was at least inappropriate. The officer there seemed unsurprised.

Cheers for the SSA for all the miracles they pulled off before and after the holidays. As my daughter was preparing to board the boat, her car wouldn’t start. Almost immediately a crew member was there, ready to charge the battery. And as she prepared to leave, he was there, just in case.

I couldn’t seem to do anything right last year, but I topped it off by spending New Year’s Eve in the ER. An itchy rash started by waking me up in the night. By the time I realized it must be a sudden reaction to the powerful antibiotic I’d taken for a week, I had no choice. And it became very painful. I ended up with a new med, and a prescription sent in to the only pharmacy open on New Year’s Day, in Edgartown. I looked as if I had measles all over, which still hurt days later.

The week before Christmas, a friend suggested our pizza lunch include a ceremony to get rid of the negativity of 2022 for New Year’s, which we did.

