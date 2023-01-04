Two sheriff’s department employees earn certification

The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office announced through a press release that health services administrator Amanda Cimeno, R.N., CCHP, and assistant deputy superintendent Major Kayla Pachico, B.S., CCHP, have each earned professional certification in the field of correctional healthcare effective Jan. 1. Cimeno and Pachico join over 4,200 correctional healthcare professionals nationwide who have earned this distinction from the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare.

“I would like to recognize and congratulate our health and human service professionals, registered nurse Amanda Cimeno and Major Kayla Pachico, for their dedication to providing the highest quality professional care to individuals in our custody and our community,” Sheriff Robert Ogden said in the release. “The Certified Correctional Health Professional certification represents their many hours of experience, education, and training behind the scenes, and is a symbol of our commitment to serve proactively with integrity, professionalism, and respect.”