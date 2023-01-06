Island’s residential solar expansion faces roadblocks

Taking steps to mitigate climate change is on the minds of many Martha’s Vineyard residents and officials. Among the various ways toward a greener community, solar energy is one option communities are looking at for reducing their carbon footprint. However, as Edgartown resident Michael Benjamin found out, actually implementing that has its challenges.

In a letter to the editor, Benjamin outlined the process he undertook to be hit by Eversource’s statement that his “application has been put on indefinite hold due to a Capital Investment Project under review” by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU). What was supposed to be his next step in contributing to climate change mitigation became a major headache.

“My situation is that to apply for solar, the process is a little — I’ve learned this going into it — it’s guesswork. You put in an application and Eversource comes back with their answer, but they don’t give you a lot of details,” Benjamin said.

The solar company Benjamin was working with, Cotuit Solar, suggested he go for the 27-kilowatt system, estimated to cost $72,000, because “that would provide 100% of the power I use on a monthly basis.” However, Eversource said Benjamin would need to pay $12,000 to upgrade the area’s equipment for a system of that size.

“I thought to myself … if I want to go solar and net zero, my usage is so much that Eversource wants me to pay $12,000, I’m not sure why I’m responsible for upgrading their grid,” Benjamin told The Times. When Benjamin discussed this with Cotuit, he was told Eversource’s note asking for $12,000 stated there might be less of a connectivity charge if the system size was under 20 kilowatts. Benjamin applied again for a smaller system but was put on hold because of the DPU review. Another difficulty is the loan Benjamin secured in April from the Capital Good Fund in preparation for the solar upgrade. The delays from Eversource and now the DPU blockage forced him to ask for the loan payments to be deferred a couple of times. He had already paid $500 in October and November loan payments before he received notice about the “indefinite hold.” Benjamin’s next payment is set for April and he is applying for a 15-kilowatt system, which will hopefully start installation in June.

“One of the frustrating things with Eversource and them not being very [forthcoming] with what one can and cannot do — I will be out $900 in application fees, $600 of which were the second two, and probably about a thousand dollars in loan fees before I can flip the solar switch,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin, looking at his own situation, wondered whether willing individuals dealing with a “mysterious” Eversource process was really the best for solar conversion.

“I worry for this country and for this state. We can’t do better than this?” Benjamin said, pointing out climate change concerns. “From where I sit, I did my part. I got a $70,000 loan, filled out a lot of paperwork, designed the system, we had some inspections … I’ve done everything that I can.”

While Benjamin did not “want to throw them under the bus,” he also felt disappointed that Cotuit “didn’t have their ear [to the ground] with some of this stuff” despite being the experts.

“I’ve heard from some that it might be two years before the DPU gets this whole thing approved,” Benjamin said, convincing him “solar will not be much of a contributor to helping climate change in the near future” despite the available technology.

Benjamin said he hopes the government will be able to provide funding for grid improvements to be able to handle properties with solar energy plans. He also believes “the big picture” is power companies “move slowly to change, move slowly to upgrade” because “they don’t want to spend money.” Benjamin said despite potential costs, getting “the grid up to snuff” needs to be a priority against climate change.

Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said “there is no financial incentive to Eversource to slow down solar development” and the company’s “only incentive is to ensure safety and reliability of electric service” to areas where solar development pushed equipment to their limits. McKinnon said Eversource “interconnected thousands” of solar power projects over the past decade.

“In some areas like Martha’s Vineyard, the system is reaching its limit for additional power capacity. Significant system upgrades are necessary to accommodate larger interconnection projects while ensuring the safety and reliability of the electric system for all customers,” McKinnon said in a statement.

According to McKinnon, the system infrastructure improvements need to be approved “through a regulatory process,” which led Eversource to propose the capital investment project program based on the “beneficiary pays” principle with DPU, which would “allow for the cost-sharing system modifications and upgrades” if approved.

“Under current state regulation, we are not allowed to build and recover the costs of this added infrastructure to accommodate solar projects, meaning any necessary system upgrades for interconnections must be paid by the project customer that triggers the work,” McKinnon said.

Rob Meyers, director of energy technology at South Mountain Company, said, “the threshold of 15 kilowatts … is fairly arbitrary.”

“It was set a while ago and many residential systems are exceeding that threshold for capacity as citizens of the Commonwealth and the Vineyard move to go all-electric. They’re looking to get off of fossil fuels and one way to do that is to switch from oil or propane to electric heat pumps and, of course, [driving] an electric vehicle. That means the solar required at the residential scale is higher in capacity than it has been historically,” Meyers said.

Ten kilowatts was “the [residential] threshold mentioned loosely” for years, according to Meyers.

Meyers said there are avenues Eversource can take “to review these residential applications under the current technology and get them through.” He also mentioned “An Act driving clean energy and offshore wind,” signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in August, raised the 10 kilowatts threshold to 25 kilowatts.

“These systems, 15 kilowatts and up, are all grouped into one category. So, a homeowner looking to install just over 15 kilowatts is treated the same as an institutional solar project that wants to install maybe 250 kilowatts, significantly more capacity,” he said.

Several South Mountain Co. clients are looking to make the jump to solar or expand upon it, but they need to wait for the Eversource-DPU hurdle to clear.

“At least one or two of those clients have already made the switch from fossil fuels to heat pumps as a first step to get off of carbon. This next step, they’re being blocked,” Meyers said.

According to McKinnon’s statement, Massachusetts regulation classifies interconnection projects as “simplified or expedited,” which means they either generate over 15 kilowatts (single-phase) or over 25 kilowatts (three-phase). While the review takes place, “these larger projects have been put on hold.” However, he expects a decision will be made in the coming months. If approved, the applicants would not be the only one covering “costs for necessary equipment upgrades.” Instead, this would be shared by all customers since the upgrades “benefit both interconnection and distribution system.”

“Additionally, while the process to adjust regulatory policy and implement these infrastructure improvements takes place, we will continue to process and approve smaller projects (under 15kW single-phase and 25kW three-phase) like the residential market, which comprises approximately 92% of our projects,” McKinnon said.

Danielle Burney, deputy director of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, provided further information about the process to The Times. Recognizing how paying for the infrastructure upgrades for larger solar systems may be too expensive for some, the DPU conducted an investigation “into the [electric distribution companies’] distributed energy resource planning and interconnection of [distributed generation facilities].” This led to an interim framework called the “Provincial System Planning Program.” In December, the DPU approved Eversource’s capital investment project proposal for the Marion-Fairhaven area.

Martha’s Vineyard isn’t the only place dealing with solar difficulties stemming from their electric service companies and the DPU, according to Meyers, who mentioned Freetown, Blanford, Cape Cod, and other communities. Meyers hopes solar advocates contacting their state representatives, such as Dylan Fernandes (D-Falmouth) or Julian Cyr (D-Truro), about improving Massachusetts’ solar infrastructure can spur efforts forward. Until the review is complete, some who want to transition to solar are essentially in a holding period.

“We’re sort of at the mercy of this barrier. We’re waiting to see when this clears,” Meyers said, adding that he hopes Gov. Maura Healey “will take quick action on this in her first hundred days in office.”

When asked about other energy providers people can turn to for greener options, Meyers said “any ratepayer in Massachusetts … has the option to choose competitive supply.” However, he cautioned that consumers should be careful to see whether the alternative offer shows a teaser rate and whether the green energy is sourced from the state.

“It’s not helping anyone in the commonwealth if you’re buying green energy that’s produced in Texas. That doesn’t really help our climate footprint,” he said.

On Martha’s Vineyard, a goal is for the towns to be carbon-free and powered by renewable energy by 2040. Ben Robinson, an Island leader in climate change and resiliency, said “we need to install as much [solar] as we can on the Island” to augment energy and climate resiliency on Martha’s Vineyard.

“Currently the Island produces a bit over 8 percent of the total electrical energy we consume via Island solar generation. Of course the best and most important thing we can do in the short term is slow down the need for more energy in total, demand reduction is critical to help us meet those aspirational goals,” Robinson said.

Benjamin said he sent letters to newspapers, contacted members of Congress and state legislators because solar is “critically important.”

“Nevermind my little situation, I may never get solar on my roof. It may not happen for me,” Benjamin said. “Eversource, the DPU, whoever you want to blame, the grid, whatever that’s the roadblock … they have to get it together fast and we could really solve a problem.”