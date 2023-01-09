Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 2 – 6

Tisbury

Jan. 3, Colonial Drive Real Estate Corp. sold 31 Colonial Drive to State Road Holdings LLC for $1,500,000.

Jan. 3, Stephen A. Bernier, trustee of Bernier Realty Trust, sold 357 State Road and 369 State Road to State Road Holdings LLC for $3,400,000.

Jan. 3, Andrew R. McElhinney sold 26 Davis St. to Naji Boustany, Meredith Danberg-Ficarelli, and Andrew Danberg-Ficarelli for $1,525,000.

Jan. 5, Mary M. Westwater sold 180 Main St. Unit 20 to Janet Lee and Susan Lee Neth for $959,000.

Jan. 5, Tisbury Marine Terminal LLC sold a portion of 190 Beach Road to Vineyard Wind 1 LLC for $4,006,391.22.

Jan. 6, Dante J. Natale and Linda M. Natale sold 196 Spring Hill Road to Michael A. Williams and Celestine Crews for $1,200,000.

Jan. 6, Mary Lawlor and Jonathan D. Lieff sold 76 Leonard Circle to Alan Wiley, Charles Wiley, and Christine Wiley for $1,100,000.

Jan. 6, Anthony Cromwell Hill sold 75 Fairfield Ave. and 0 Dolan Ave. to Sherman H. Goldstein and Susan H. Goldstein, trustees of Tisbury Inn Realty Trust, for $916,000.

West Tisbury

Jan. 3, Stephen A. Bernier sold 469 State Road and 479 State Road to State Road Holdings LLC for $6,600,000.

Jan. 3, Mary Robin Ravitch sold 36 Ophelia Way to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $2,020,000.