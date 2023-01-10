Court report: Nov. 4, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023

Nov. 4

Ryan Cushing, Edgartown; 30, larceny under $1,200 by false pretense: continued to pretrial hearing.

Dec. 15

Paige McLaughlin, Oak Bluffs; 28, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Dec. 27

Robert J. Francis Jr., West Tisbury; 64, subsequent offense of disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Andiara G. Bastos, Vineyard Haven; 39, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Timothy J. Dyke, Oak Bluffs; 61, violation of abuse prevention order, criminal harassment, annoying telephone calls or electronic communications: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions, at least until Jan. 13, to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Philpe D. Damaceno, Edgartown; 31, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, using a motor vehicle without authority: continued to pretrial hearing.

Dec. 29

Joseph Medeiros, Oak Bluffs; 42, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Dec. 30

Christy Bishop, Auburn; 49, false crime report: continued to pretrial hearing.

Kenneth B. Hurd, West Tisbury; 36, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jan. 3

Odilon L. Lima, Edgartown; 27, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Jake C. Merrill, West Tisbury; 41, in possession of Class A drug to distribute, in possession of Class E drug: continued to pretrial hearing.