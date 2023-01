Learn American Sign Language, or at least a start. Donna Jancsy is hosting a beginner’s introduction to American Sign Language at the Oak Bluffs library on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 1 to 3 pm. This is the second of four workshops. Learn basic greetings, the history with a particular emphasis on the Vineyard, and how to help fill communication gaps. No registration is required. If you have any questions, email hburbidge@clamsnet.org or call 508-694-9433.