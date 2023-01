Bring the kids to make their very own snow globe at the Vineyard Haven library from 3:30 to 5 pm on Thursday, Jan. 12. At this event kids will be provided with the materials to make their very own glittery snow globe. The process is relatively easy, and they will be able to take home their finished piece. No registration is required but supplies are limited. The event is free and for more information visit vhlibrary.org.