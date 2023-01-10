West Tisbury: Newborns, town positions, jazz concert, and MLK Day events

The change in light is noticeable. It’s almost 5 o’clock, and still light at the end of the day. No need for a flashlight when I take Abby out or bring in firewood. Even though the week has been gray and rainy, I notice that it stays light later every evening.

There are always odd things to notice this time of year. I have a few white blossoms on a cherry tree outside our dining room, and a blue myrtle flower nestled in among the leaves. They are all in a south-facing spot, but it still seems surprising. Unsurprising are the first snowdrops pushing up out of the ground. There have been years when the earliest snowdrops bloom in January, and I am glad to see them.

We have our first baby of 2023. Sol Cove Fischer Turner was born at home at 3:54 pm on New Year’s Day. Sol’s parents are Lila Fischer and Nicholas Turner, and his older sister is Zinnia. Zinnia is already well-known around town; she is her grandfather, Arnie Fischer’s, constant best companion. Lila assured me that Sol will be joining them soon. Grandparents are Arnie and Christa Fischer of Flat Point Farm and Tom Turner and Cynthia Harris of Edgartown.

Matthew and Martha Stackpole are looking forward to introducing their new granddaughter to West Tisbury and the island. Esme Martha Elizabeth Stackpole Smith was born on Dec. 16 at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Her parents are Katherine Marie Stackpole and James Hastings Smith of Birmingham (Kings Heath), U.K. Esme’s paternal grandparents are Mike and Elizabeth Smith of Coventry, U.K.

Lovely to have new babies around. Welcome to you both.

Town elections are coming up, so if you are thinking about running for office, it’s time to take out nomination papers and start getting signatures. Cathy Minkiewicz and Tim Barnett have decided not to run again, so there will be open seats on FinCom and board of health. Jen Rand is looking for someone from town to serve on the FAA Part 150 Noise Study Action Committee at the airport. If you are interested in these or any other positions, please contact Jen by Jan. 23 at townadmin@westtisbury-ma.gov, or at 508-696-0102.

Town clerk Tara Whiting-Wells has been busy getting census mailings ready to go out this week, consisting of the annual street listing (census form), dog license form, and an application to vote by mail. Please return them to her office by mail or in one of the drop boxes at Town Hall. If you have any questions, call Tara at 508-696-0148.

Martha’s Vineyard Democrats will meet this Saturday, Jan. 14, 9:30 to 11 am, on Zoom. On the agenda will be an election of officers and the formation of a committee to revise the bylaws. Email democratsmv@gmail.com for information and the Zoom link to the meeting.

There will be a live concert at the West Tisbury library on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 pm by the Peace Ensemble, a collective of jazz musicians from New York and Boston. Vocalist Greta Bro, Stan Strickland on sax, flute, and vocals, John McDonald on piano, and Bruce Getz on bass. There is no sign-up.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a couple of special events will be held on the Island. Friday evening, Jan. 13, at 5:30 pm, the NAACP and First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will join the congregation at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center for an Interfaith Community Shabbat Service honoring Dr. King and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel. Speakers will be Toni Kauffman, president of NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard; Sandy Pimental, chair of Martha’s Vineyard Diversity Coalition; the Rev. Cathlin Baker; and Rabbi Caryn Broitman. Eric Johnson, Anthony Esposito, Roberta Kirn, and Jack Crawford will provide the music. The service will be in person and on Zoom. All are welcome to attend. Please call the Hebrew Center with your questions: 508-693-0745.

Monday, Jan. 16, 1 pm, the NAACP will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Membership Drive on Zoom. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Ala Stanford, Region III director of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overseeing children, youth and families, federal health centers, disabilities and early childhood services. To attend, go to bit.ly/MLKMembershipDrive.

Hannah Beecher sent me this email that is so charming I asked if I could print it. She agreed, so here it is. FYI: Henry is a West Highland terrier.

“It’s time to turn in. I open the door to let Henry out. He isn’t as enchanted by what we see as I am. There is a bright, lopsided waning moon surrounded by dark sky. The grass is full of tiny crystals. It’s wonderfully quiet. The still air is cold and crisp. Henry looks at me, turns tail, heads for the shelf where his treats are, muttering to himself and anyone within hearing distance, “I’m NOT going out there.” Good night.”

