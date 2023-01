Join YogiJay (Jason Mazar-Kelly) of Wholesome M.V. Saturday, Jan. 14, from 8:30 to 9:30 am at the M.V. Museum for morning yoga. The class will be held in the museum’s beautiful atrium, unless the weather permits moving the event outside. You can continue the weekly classes in this beautiful space, which is a great way to connect with our community. All levels welcome and 50 percent of the proceeds go to supporting the museum. To register, visit momence.com/u/WholesomeYoga.