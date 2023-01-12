Edith Marie Sequeira, 60, of Pittsboro, N.C., transitioned into eternal rest on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Jim and Betsy SECU Bryan Hospice Home.

Edith Marie Sequeira was born to Albert and Leila Sequeira on Oct. 19, 1962, in Oak Bluffs. She attended Martha’s Vineyard High School, and graduated in 1982. She later continued her education at Tampa College in Lakeland, Fla.

Edith was employed with Piedmont Health Services (PACE) as a transportation driver until her health declined. She loved to drive and spend time with her clients and co-workers — many were like family to her.

She didn’t meet any strangers, and she was always willing to help in any way she could. Some things she most enjoyed were cooking and sharing her dishes with family and friends. She also loved spending time with her nieces, nephews, godson, and her beloved dog, Susie-Q.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Leila Sequeira; a sister, Leola M. Sequeira; and her father-in-law, Edward Reaves. She is survived by her loving husband, Percy Reaves of Pittsboro; siblings Albert Sequeira and family, New York, Bob Sequeira and family, Martha’s Vineyard, James Sequeira and family, Fredericksburg, Va, David Sequeira, Durham, N.C., Flora Frost and family, Raleigh, N.C., Laura Sequeira, Pittsboro, and Marie Neilson and family, Martha’s Vineyard; mother-in-law Elizabeth Reaves, Pittsboro; brother-in-law Larry Reaves (Lorene), Pittsboro; sister-in-laws Josephine Latimore and Annette Reaves, Pittsboro; and the Rev. Jacqueline Williams (Pastor Marcus), Sanford, N.C., godson Jonas Williams, Pittsboro; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews, co-workers, and her dog Susie-Q.

Edith will be remembered most for being a great cook and a jack-of-all-trades, and for her generous spirit.

The family wishes to extend sincerest thanks for all the acts of kindness, love, prayers, and support during Edith’s illness and her transition. A special thanks to the team of doctors, nurses, case managers, and other staff at UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC Hillsborough, and the awesome staff at the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home for the love shown to our beloved Edith.

To all co-workers, family, and friends, near and far, who came by to visit and sit with her, give her encouraging words, and everything in between, we can never thank you enough. May God bless and keep each one of you!