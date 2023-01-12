Filler joins Tisbury Police Department

On the recommendation of Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost, Tisbury’s select board voted 2-0 on Wednesday to hire and appoint Forrest Filler as a Tisbury Police Officer.

“We’re continuing our recruitment to fill vacant positions here at the police department and we’ve selected a candidate for your consideration,” Habekost said ahead of the vote.

Habekost said Filler is a 39-year-old Chilmark resident who presently works for the Chilmark Police Department and the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, Habekost said, Filler was a Chilmark firefighter who holds a masters degree in design and historic preservation. Lastly, Habekost described Filler as a “skilled radio technician” who has cleared all checks and prerequisites for the position.

Habekost asked the board to appoint Filler as a patrol officer starting Jan. 29.

“Thank you for stepping up,” select board member John Cahill said. “Thank you and welcome to the Tisbury Police Force,” select board chair Roy Cutrer said. “Look forward to seeing you on the streets.”

“I appreciate it,” Filler said.

In other business, the board voted 2-0 to authorize a $30,000 reserve fund transfer to the building department to pay for future work by building commissioner Ross Seavey, who recently resigned.

“He has agreed to come back in a special employee capacity to assist the town,” town administrator Jay Grande said.

Grande expected Seavey to work approximately 10 to 15 hours per week for 3 to 4 months.

Grande said that will average out to “about $125 per hour”.

The board also voted 2-0 to authorize an $882,944 payment for Tisbury School project builders risk insurance.