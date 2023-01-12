Starting up in the offshore wind industry

Vineyard Wind and Greentown Labs announced in a press release they are accepting applications for the Greentown Go Energize 2023 program, which is supported by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MAssCEC), from startups “that are innovating solutions for offshore turbine monitoring and ecological data collection, as well as digital solutions to improve turbine efficiency and longevity.”

According to the release, Vineyard Wind is developing “the first utility-scale offshore wind project in the United States” that will eliminate 1.68 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. The 800-megawatt project’s construction is already underway. Recognizing the offshore wind industry’s complexity can be a roadblock for startups trying to enter the field, Go Energize 2023 “aims to reduce these barriers to enter through industry education, knowledge sharing, and relationship-building across relevant industry networks,” the release states.

Selected startups will “gain access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and educational workshops” during the six-month program. The release listed several benefits the program offers startups:

$70,000 in non-dilutive stipend funding

A platform to connect with and learn from offshore wind developers, NGOs, scientists, and other key players driving the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry

An opportunity to engage with developers and other organizations to build collaborative pathways for future startup-corporate partnerships in offshore wind

Mentorship, networking opportunities, and educational programming from the Greentown Labs community of climate tech startup experts

Exclusive access to Greentown Labs, Vineyard Wind, and MassCEC network resources, as well as desk space and membership within Greentown Labs for the duration of the program

The release says that the program is seeking applications from startups with a technology readiness level, which NASA defines as “a type of measurement system used to assess the maturity level of a particular technology,” of three or higher and actively commercializing or looking to commercialize within the offshore wind industry. Technologies that have been “demonstrated or commercialized for a different market are still eligible” if there is a “relevant target application.”

The program runs five tracks: Go Make (manufacturing), Go Move (transportation), Go Energize (energy and electricity), Go Build (buildings), and Go Grow (food and agriculture). Applications are due by Tuesday, April 4, at 11:59 pm. To learn more and apply, visit https://bit.ly/3vWrSKJ.